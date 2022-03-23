Julian Assange to marry in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Julian Assange to marry in prison

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:03 am
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Supporters of Julian Assange will gather outside a prison on Wednesday to celebrate the wedding of the WikiLeaks founder to his fiancee.

The ceremony will take place in Belmarsh prison in London, just weeks before the third anniversary of his dramatic arrest when he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in the capital.

Assange has been held in the high-security jail ever since as he fights extradition to the United States, where he is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

His fiancee Stella Moris has spoken of her joy at being allowed to marry the WikiLeaks founder despite restrictions being placed on their wedding.

Assange has always denied wrongdoing and has won support for his case from human rights organisations and journalist groups across the world.

Ms Moris told the PA news agency that just four guests and two witnesses will be allowed to attend the ceremony, as well as two security guards.

Dame Vivienne Westwood is designing Ms Moris’s wedding dress and a kilt for Assange, whose parents are of Scottish extraction.

The guests will have to leave immediately after the event, even though it is being held during normal visiting hours.

Ms Moris told PA: “Obviously we are very excited, even though the circumstances are very restrictive.

“All the guests and witnesses must leave as soon as the ceremony is over, even though that will be before normal visiting time ends.

“Julian is looking forward to the wedding because it is finally happening, many months after we first made the request.”

Stella Moris
Stella Moris (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “All weddings in prisons must meet the requirements outlined in the Prison Service policy.”

The service said photography for weddings in prisons is facilitated by prison staff, in line with “established national policy on photographing prisoners”, adding: “The relevant policy makes clear the governor can block images being taken if it is believed they will be shared publicly, which can compromise prison security. Accordingly, photos will be taken by prison staff.”

The cost of the ceremony will be picked up by the couple, who have two young children.

Supporters have been asked to dress as if they were attending a wedding.

Instead of sending gifts, it was suggested they donate to the new official Crowdfunder campaign, sponsor a park bench or similar in their area, and put up posters calling for Assange to be freed.

