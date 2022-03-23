Sounds of nature ‘benefit mental health and promote environmental protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Sounds of nature ‘benefit mental health and promote environmental protection’

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 3:01 am
Nature sounds benefit mental health and promote environmental protection – study (Eamon Ward/PA)
Nature sounds benefit mental health and promote environmental protection – study (Eamon Ward/PA)

Sounds of nature such as birdsong could help people’s mental health, but this could be under threat as the environment suffers, research suggests.

The study analysed data from more than 7,500 people collected as part of BBC series Forest 404, a podcast that depicted a world without nature.

People listened to a range of environments from coastal and woodland settings in the UK to a tropical rainforest in Papua New Guinea.

Researchers made changes to the sounds by varying the features that could be heard.

They found that participants reported therapeutic effects from listening to landscape sounds such as breaking waves or falling rain.

Hearing wildlife in these environments – birdsong in particular – increased the potential of the sounds to provide relief from stress and mental fatigue, the study found.

Alex Smalley, who led the research at the University of Exeter, said: “As towns and cities fell quiet in recent lockdowns, many people rediscovered the natural sounds around them.

“Our findings suggest that protecting these experiences could be beneficial for both mental health and conservation behaviour.

“But they also provide a stark warning that, when it comes to nature, memories matter.

“If we hope to harness nature’s health benefits in the future, we need to ensure everyone has opportunities to foster positive experiences with the natural world today.”

The study also indicates the outcomes could be strongly influenced by people’s past experiences.

Those who had memories triggered by the sounds found them more restorative, and this increase in therapeutic potential was linked to their desire to protect the soundscapes for future generations.

However, when there were no wildlife sounds – suggesting a decline in environmental quality – the potential for psychological benefits reduced, with people’s motivation to protect those ecosystems appearing to follow suit.

The study was a multi-institution collaboration between the BBC Natural History Unit, BBC Radio 4, the University of Exeter, the University of Bristol, and the Open University.

It is published in the journal Global Environmental Change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal