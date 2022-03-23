People being treated after ‘gas release’ at London’s Olympic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
People being treated after ‘gas release’ at London’s Olympic Park

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 12:49 pm
Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Paramedics are treating a number of people at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London following “the release of gas”.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire and Rescue were both called to the Aquatics Centre on Wednesday morning with casualties being treated for breathing difficulties.

The area has been evacuated and cordoned off, and people have been urged to stay away.

In a tweet, LAS said: “London Ambulance Service is responding to a major incident @AquaticsCentre in Stratford alongside colleagues from @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk.

“We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients.”

The Olympic Park Twitter account added: “There has been an incident @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

“We’re working with emergency services on site. There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

