Durham Miners’ Gala back in 2022 and dedicated to key workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Durham Miners’ Gala back in 2022 and dedicated to key workers

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 2:23 pm
Bands and banners parade through Durham during the Durham Miners’ Gala (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bands and banners parade through Durham during the Durham Miners’ Gala (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The returning Durham Miners’ Gala, which typically attracts a crowd of 200,000 people, will be dedicated to key workers after the last two events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Organised by the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA), the trade union-backed event is one of the largest of its kind in Europe and sees brass bands and banners parade through the historic city centre.

The DMA has confirmed that The Big Meeting, as it is popularly known, will return on Saturday July 9 2022.

Durham Miners’ Gala
Jeremy Corbyn attended when he was Labour leader

Carers and bus drivers, delivery workers and nurses, shop staff and teachers, everyone who has risked their lives to keep society functioning throughout the pandemic will be celebrated, the DMA said.

Secretary Alan Mardghum said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that the gala will return in 2022.

“We know it has been sorely missed.”

Before the pandemic, only two world wars and two national strikes had stopped the gala marching on during its 151-year history.

Senior Labour figures are invited to speak at the gala and a large funfair makes it a day-out for many families.

The event also features a service at Durham Cathedral which celebrates the county’s mining heritage, with brass band music and banners being blessed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal