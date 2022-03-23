Durham Miners’ Gala back in 2022 and dedicated to key workers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The returning Durham Miners’ Gala, which typically attracts a crowd of 200,000 people, will be dedicated to key workers after the last two events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Organised by the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA), the trade union-backed event is one of the largest of its kind in Europe and sees brass bands and banners parade through the historic city centre.

The DMA has confirmed that The Big Meeting, as it is popularly known, will return on Saturday July 9 2022.

Jeremy Corbyn attended when he was Labour leader

Carers and bus drivers, delivery workers and nurses, shop staff and teachers, everyone who has risked their lives to keep society functioning throughout the pandemic will be celebrated, the DMA said.

Secretary Alan Mardghum said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that the gala will return in 2022.

“We know it has been sorely missed.”

Before the pandemic, only two world wars and two national strikes had stopped the gala marching on during its 151-year history.

Delighted to confirm that the #DurhamMinersGala will return in 2022. The Big Meeting will be dedicated to all our key workers. Join us on Saturday 9 July and let’s make it the greatest Gala in history. Read more here: https://t.co/iMNGtCwnPU pic.twitter.com/hQJWSfXD1f — Durham Miners' Gala (@DurhamGala) March 23, 2022

Senior Labour figures are invited to speak at the gala and a large funfair makes it a day-out for many families.

The event also features a service at Durham Cathedral which celebrates the county’s mining heritage, with brass band music and banners being blessed.