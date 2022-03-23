Rikki murder suspect ‘told his sister he messed up by leaving UK during probe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rikki murder suspect ‘told his sister he messed up by leaving UK during probe’

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 4:23 pm
A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson (right), appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey in London (PA)
A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson (right), appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey in London (PA)

The man accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave told his sister he “messed up” after leaving Britain while under investigation, a court has heard.

James Watson, 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old and posing his naked body in woods in Peterborough in November 1994.

The case remained unsolved for more than 20 years until Watson’s DNA was allegedly identified on Rikki’s discarded clothes.

Rikki Neave
Rikki’s body was posed naked in woods (PA)

In April 2016, Watson was arrested on suspicion of Rikki’s murder and, after his release, went to stay in Northamptonshire, the court was told.

Three months later, he left the country with another man in a motorhome and got in touch with his sister, Clair Perna, from France.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Ms Perna, 43, said: “He contacted me to say he was in a lot of trouble and he had made a huge mistake.”

Watson said he had “messed up” by leaving the country, she told jurors.

She said: “Next time he rang, he said, ‘I need help. I’m in more trouble than I imagined and I need to get back to the UK.’”

Ms Perna told Watson he should try to contact a man she knew called Mario in Porto, Portugal.

Police searching the Welland Estate, Peterborough, following the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave (PA)
Police searching the Welland Estate, Peterborough, following the murder (PA)

She went on to describe liaising with British police while helping her brother apply for travel documents so he could return.

After being told he would need a passport interview, she said the pair opted for a “second option” of going to an embassy in Portugal.

Asked if she had told police, Ms Perna said: “I told them that he was going into the embassy.

“I believe they would have to identify who he was and that would be me with a phone call … and they would give him emergency travel documents to get home.”

Instead, Ms Perna said she got a call to say her brother had been arrested and confirmed he was being transported back to Britain.

Earlier, she said she and Watson grew up on the Welland Estate in Peterborough, staying with their father after their parents split up in September 1990.

A police officer leaving flowers at Welland County Primary School, which Rikki attended
A police officer leaving flowers at Welland County Primary School, which Rikki attended (PA)

She later went to live with her mother while Watson stayed in a care home in the nearby town of March, the court was told.

Ms Perna denied knowing the Neave family, who also lived on the estate, or visiting them with her half-brother Andrew Bailey.

Watson asked his mother about a child being found dead in a ditch a few days before Rikki went missing, it has been claimed.

Ms Perna denied hearing such a conversation, saying she would have remembered.

Under cross-examination, Ms Perna said that – contrary to Watson’s evidence – their father was a lorry driver, but added: “Before I was born I believe he was a police officer.”

She said Watson had never spoken to her about his involvement in the Rikki Neave investigation and it came as a “surprise”.

In a statement to police in 2016, she asserted she did “not think he is capable of hurting a child”.

She was unaware of an allegation in 1993 that Watson had sexually touched a five-year-old boy, she said.

On her dealings with Watson after he left the country in 2016, Nathan Rasiah, prosecuting, said: “You were trying to help James evade capture.”

Ms Pera replied: “No.”

Mr Rasiah asserted there were occasions when her half-brother Andrew took both her and Watson to visit the Neave house when Rikki lived there.

The witness replied: “Never.”

Jurors also heard from a former neighbour of the Neave family who reported a possible sighting of Rikki at around 11.50am on the day of his disappearance.

Diane Woodward told jurors she found Rikki crying on Redmile Walk and she asked him if he was OK.

Mr Rasiah referred to her statement of December 1994 in which she said only that the boy she thought “may be” Rikki had his “head down kicking stones about”.

It did not include any detail about her speaking to him.

Her second statement in 2015 introduced a claim he was wearing a red jumper – although jurors have heard it was not among his clothes later recovered from a bin.

Mr Rasiah said: “Are you quite clear that’s the clothing that the child you saw on November 28 was wearing?”

She replied: “Yep.”

Mr Rasiah said: “I’m going to suggest that you are mistaken about seeing Rikki Neave on November 28 at around 11.50am or midday.”

Mrs Woodward replied: “I do not agree.”

Watson, of no fixed address, denies Rikki’s murder. The trial at the Old Bailey continues.

