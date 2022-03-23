People with specific gene mutations ‘less likely to have children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

People with specific gene mutations ‘less likely to have children’

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 4:01 pm
People with specific gene mutations ‘less likely to have children’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)
People with specific gene mutations ‘less likely to have children’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)

People who carry mutations in specific genes, particularly men, are more likely to be childless, new research has suggested.

A new study indicates that one way natural selection is removing damaging genetic variants from the population is through increased childlessness.

This is likely linked to cognitive and behavioural traits, and could mean men and women with the mutation are less likely to have babies together, researchers suggest.

However, they highlight that the genetic association with childlessness cannot be used to predict who will or will not remain childless, as it explains less than 1% of the overall likelihood of childlessness.

Dr Eugene Gardner, first author previously from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, now based at the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, said: “It’s important to emphasise that we have not found a ‘gene for childlessness’, as that implies a strong, causal effect of genetic variation on whether or not someone will have children.

“Instead, we have shown that people with damaged genomes, particularly men, are slightly more likely to be childless.

“This is probably due to the effect of damaging genetic variants on cognitive and behavioural traits, which make these men less likely to find a partner to have children with.

“Similarly, we cannot use these results to predict whether or not these damaging genetic variants will be linked with childlessness, as both genetics and the environment influence our behaviour, cognitive abilities and personalities.”

The study found the genetic link may play a very minor role in the overall likelihood of being childless when compared to more influential factors such as age and income and choice.

Despite the small effect, researchers suggest these genetic variants may influence how genes evolve over time.

While 99.9% of the DNA in our genome is identical between any two humans, there are small differences known as genetic variants.

They arise through the process of mutation and each child will have a small number of changes in their genome that are different from their biological mother and father.

Sometimes genetic variants can cause damage to the genome and can lead to diseases or disabilities.

These damaging genetic variants are changes in a person’s DNA.

Some of these damaging genetic variants can lead to neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD and autism.

In this new study, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators used data from more than 340,000 UK Biobank participants.

They looked at whether damaging genetic variants were associated with lower reproductive success by calculating how much damaging genetic variation each person carried – known as their genetic burden.

The researchers tested whether genetic burden was associated with the number of children the study participants had.

They found it was associated with men with the highest genetic burden having an average 0.26 fewer children – but this was not seen in women.

The researchers also found that increasing genetic burden was associated with a higher chance of being childless in both men and women, but much more so in men.

They further found that it was not associated with infertility.

However, the researchers did find that both men and women with a higher genetic burden were more likely to have mental health disorders, were less likely to have a university degree and were more likely to have lower household income.

Professor Matthew Hurles, lead author and head of human genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “Involuntary childlessness and an inability to find a partner can have profound psychological effects.

“We hope that our study will motivate more studies exploring the factors influencing childlessness, especially in men, which has been relatively under-studied compared to female childlessness, and more studies of the relationships between childlessness and mental health.”

The findings are published in Nature.

