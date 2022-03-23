29 people taken to hospital after chlorine gas incident at Olympic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
29 people taken to hospital after chlorine gas incident at Olympic Park

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:03 pm
Emergency services near the Aquatics Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Almost 30 people have been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties after a “high quantity of chlorine gas” leaked in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the Aquatics Centre on Wednesday morning, in what was called a “major incident”.

Ambulance crews took 29 people to hospital and assessed a further 48 at the scene, the majority experiencing minor breathing difficulties.

People could be seen being placed into ambulances while others were wrapped in blankets.

Residents in the area have been asked to close windows and doors.

Dozens of emergency services vehicles and workers were in the area, with surrounding roads cordoned off and members of the public denied access to the park.

The London Ambulance Service said it also sent a helicopter to the scene.

Firefighters began to ventilate the centre to disperse the chlorine into the atmosphere by 3pm.

Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, following a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre
The London Fire Brigade tweeted: “Update Aquatic Centre in #Stratford. Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre.

“While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close their doors and windows.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were alerted by London Fire Brigade at 9.53am on Wednesday to a leak of noxious fumes at the Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Park, E20.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service have also attended the scene.

“A number of people have been evacuated from the premises.”

The Olympic Park Twitter account added: “There has been an incident @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

Emergency services near the Aquatics Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Emergency services near the Aquatics Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We’re working with emergency services on site. There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

Darren Farmer, London Ambulance Service gold commander, said: “We sent a significant number of resources including 13 ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, two medics in fast response cars, two incident response officers, a medical incident adviser and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

