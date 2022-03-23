William and Kate told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved’ issues after welcome from PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

William and Kate told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved’ issues after welcome from PM

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:09 pm
The Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Jamaica has given the nation the opportunity address “unresolved” issues, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told the couple.

William and Kate received an official welcome from the Caribbean nation’s premier and he described how Jamaica intended to fufil its destiny “as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

The Cambridges arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to a much-publicised demonstration urging the monarchy to pay reparations for slavery, and there have been calls from politicians for the country to drop the Queen as head of state and become a republic.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
William receives a gift of a rare Appleton Estate ruby rum from Jamaica’s prime minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

As he welcomed the couple before sitting down for talks, Mr Holness said: “There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and centre and to be addressed in as best (a way) as we can.

“But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved.

“And we’re moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”

The Independent has reported the Jamaica government has already begun the process to transition to a republic, with an official appointed to oversee the work.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The couple are touring Jamaica over three days (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prince of Wales witnessed Barbados break away from the British monarchy and become a republic last November, attending the swearing in of its first president Dame Sandra Mason.

During the formal welcome, William was presented with an official gift – a bottle of Appleton Estate Ruby rum, a blend of hand-selected rums aged between 35 and 45 years.

Kate wore a chic white Alexander McQueen suit for the meeting and a Ridley blouse and was joined by the prime minister’s wife Juliet Holness.

During a hospital visit William revealed he and Kate have been triple-jabbed against Covid as he praised Jamaican medics as “total heroes” for their efforts during the pandemic.

As the couple toured Spanish Town Hospital, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, they met patients receiving their vaccinations, and William told them: “I’ve had my three. Catherine has had her three.”

William and Kate at Spanish Town Hospital
William and Kate at Spanish Town Hospital (Chris Jackson/PA)

The couple spent time in the outpatient clinic and A&E department before moving on to the maternity and neonatal units and were shown on to a ward where the most critical premature babies are treated, and peered through a glass window at two tiny infants in incubators.

In pride of place in the ward was a “wall of triumph” featuring pictures of all the premature babies the staff have saved, including one who weighed just one pound at birth and is now a healthy three-year-old.

Pointing at the pictures, which appeared alongside the words “Tiny Heroes”, Kate said: “See how tiny the nappies are.”

Taking off his mask to address the medics, William said: “We know from previous experience of seeing hospitals how difficult it has been in the past two years particularly, and you guys have been a wall of strength and support for everyone.

“So please look after yourselves, talk about mental health, talk about the stresses and the pressures because life doesn’t get any easier. Every day you’re doing the same thing, saving lives and being total heroes. So please look after yourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]