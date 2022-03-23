Winners of Civic Arts Organisations award showed ‘resilience’ during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Winners of Civic Arts Organisations award showed ‘resilience’ during pandemic

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 5:47 pm
Judges said the winners of the Civic Arts Organisations award showed ‘resilience’ during the pandemic (David Lindsay/PA)
Judges said the winners of the Civic Arts Organisations award showed ‘resilience’ during the pandemic (David Lindsay/PA)

The three winners of the £150,000 Civic Arts Organisations award were chosen for their “outstanding” capacity to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced.

The Art House in Wakefield, which created the first Studio of Sanctuary for asylum seekers and refugees in the UK, was awarded £100,000, while In Place Of War and Project Art Works received £25,000 each.

The three art organisations were chosen from more than 200 applications for having demonstrated “resilience” in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Art House
The Art House staff and volunteers assemble gifts (David Lindsay/PA)

The judging panel, chaired by the vice president of communities and national engagement at King’s College London, Baroness Deborah Bull, praised The Art House for their agility in responding to the needs of the community and putting co-creation at the centre of their work.

During the pandemic, Salford-based In Place Of War worked with 12 grassroot community organisations in the UK to find 100 agents of change and were commended for addressing issues of asylum and conflict by the panel.

In Place of War
In Place Of War street art graffiti (In Place Of War/PA)

Meanwhile, Project Art Works, based in Hastings, created a digital platform for communities to participate in creative work from home during the pandemic.

The organisation, which was shortlisted for the 2021 Turner Prize, was praised by the panel for championing diversity and providing a platform for people and issues that are often ignored.

Project Art Works
Project Art Works were awarded £25,000 (Project Art Works/PA)

Baroness Bull, who joined the House of Lords as a crossbench peer in 2018, said: “The applicants to this year’s award exemplify the creativity, flexibility and resilience that arts organisations across the UK have demonstrated in response to the challenges of the pandemic years.

“Our recipients rose above a crowded field because of their evidenced commitment to their civic role: to championing diverse voices, to developing skills and creativity, to co-creation and to dissolving the barriers between the practice of art and the impact it has for communities and society.”

The award is funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in the UK, with King’s College London as the academic partner delivering the award.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]