Micheal Martin to attend key EU summit after testing negative for Covid-19

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 6:03 pm
Handout screengrab from video issued by The White House of the bilateral meeting between Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden via videolink. Mr Martin will now leave isolation to attend an EU summit (The White House/PA)
Handout screengrab from video issued by The White House of the bilateral meeting between Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden via videolink. Mr Martin will now leave isolation to attend an EU summit (The White House/PA)

The Irish premier will attend a European Council meeting on Thursday after a positive Covid-19 test left him isolating in Washington for several days.

A spokesperson confirmed that Taoiseach Micheal Martin had returned two negative Covid-19 tests and will leave the US on Wednesday evening.

It was confirmed during his visit to Washington last week that he had picked up the virus.

Mr Martin, in the US capital to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate St Patrick’s Day, was forced into isolation and had to meet the president in a virtual encounter for the second year in a row.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Micheal Martin speaking at a press conference during his visit to the US (Oliver Contreras/PA)

The positive test also prompted concerns that Mr Martin would miss the crunch European Council meeting, where EU leaders are set to discuss the latest response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “The Taoiseach will attend an important meeting of the European Council in Brussels tomorrow which will discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

“He has now received two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and he will fly home from Washington DC this evening.”

Mr Biden will also join the EU leaders for the first day of the European Council meeting.

