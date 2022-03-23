Lottery-winning mums help out at crisis charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Lottery-winning mums help out at crisis charity

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:27 pm
(Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)
(Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)

A group of National Lottery millionaire mums spent a day helping a charity put together packs of supplies for people in need.

The mothers, who between them won £5 million on the lottery, volunteered their services at the Cowshed, a Berkshire charity which provides support to people going through personal crises.

Rebecca Haines, who won £1 million in January 2021, said: “We have all been amazed at the work of the Cowshed and the team’s ability to create real and immediate solutions to help people in need.

Rebecca Haines, one of a team of National Lottery millionaire mums helping at the Cowshed
Rebecca Haines led the team of millionaire mums volunteering at the Cowshed (Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)

“To know that each referral pack we put together today will go straight to someone in dire need is incredibly humbling.

“We really hope that each recipient of our referral packs will know that we cared, and that they were packed with love.”

The Cowshed, established in 2018, helps people in a range of difficult situations, including some who are fleeing domestic abuse, experiencing poverty because of medical emergencies or who have been made homeless.

Each is given a referral pack tailored to their needs, containing clothes and other essentials, while new mothers also receive supplies for their baby including nappies, feeding bottles and hand-knitted clothes.

The group of lottery winners, which also included Lesley Herbert, a £2 million winner, Sammie Mackie (£1 million) and Di Foster (£1 million), helped to put the bags together alongside the charity’s regular volunteers.

With Mother’s Day in mind they also added some treats for any mums who receive a pack.

Lottery winners helping out at a charity
Di Foster, Rebecca Haines, Sam Mackie and Lesley Herbert were praised by the charity for helping out (Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA)

Cowshed founder Sally Russell said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with the local National Lottery winners and are very touched that they have given up their time in this way.

“So much of what we do is making sure that the recipients of our services know someone cares, that they don’t feel like they have in some way failed.

“The care and attention these millionaire mums have given to everything they have done today reflects our values to a tee.”

The charity, which has received money from the National Lottery Community Fund, has helped more than 7,000 people in the last year.

“We anticipate there will be an even greater need in the coming months, whether refugees fleeing war or households plunged into poverty due to the rising cost of living,” Ms Russell said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal