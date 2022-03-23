The Queen to feature on British Vogue cover in Platinum Jubilee special

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen is to feature on the cover of British Vogue for the first time in a special issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The cover of the April issue will present the 95-year-old monarch in the early years of her reign wearing a crown and necklace.

In the special tribute, the magazine will look back on its own unique relationship with the Queen during her historic 70 years on the throne.

British Vogue presents a platinum salute with special twin covers for April 2022: https://t.co/43oUmj5c2n pic.twitter.com/H3bqwhWjFg — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) March 23, 2022

This is among many celebrations under way to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a pageant being staged on June 5 – the final day of the celebratory jubilee weekend.

In his editor’s letter, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful writes: “When I received my OBE for services to diversity in fashion several years ago, I thought carefully about what the decision to accept it would mean.

“Ultimately, I saw an ancient institution that was setting about on a programme of change and if they had noticed and wanted to recognise my work as something worth spotlighting, given the fact my endeavours were all about spotlighting under-represented people too, then I felt comfortable – keen, even – to engage.”

The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy also stars alongside in the magazine’s twin cover issue, wearing a replica of the monarch’s George IV State Diadem for her own royal dress-up moment.

Anya Taylor-Joy British Vogue April 2022 (Craig McDean/British Vogue/PA)

Speaking to the magazine, Taylor-Joy admitted that she was overwhelmed with the attention after she rose to fame when the hit Netflix show landed and fled to her friend and model Ivy Getty’s house to get away from it.

She said: “Nothing about my life changed. Then I dropped into New York and within an hour I was back at Ivy’s house just like shivering on the floor.

“It was so intense… I was dressed like an East Berlin spy at all times… It just took a second to understand it and make it ok for myself.”

The April issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday March 29.