Charles and Camilla visit Ireland’s oldest city as they continue island tour

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 12:03 am
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been visiting Northern Ireland and are now moving on to the Republic (Niall Carson/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been visiting Northern Ireland and are now moving on to the Republic (Niall Carson/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will pay a visit to Ireland’s oldest city on Thursday, as they continue their tour of the island.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their sixth official joint trip to the Republic, will take in the sights of Waterford, fresh from their two-day stint in Northern Ireland.

It is the royal couple’s first time officially visiting the county, which will be followed by a journey to County Tipperary where they will finish their visit on Friday.

Charles is on his sixth official joint visit to the Republic with Camilla (Niall Carson/PA)
Charles is on his sixth official joint visit to the Republic with Camilla (Niall Carson/PA)

During the trip, the pair will meet local people, as well as first responders who worked to support others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, a passionate environmentalist, will also meet farmers, officials and community organisers to see the work they are doing to produce food and drink more sustainably in an effort to help the country meet climate change goals.

The couple will also meet members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland.

On Wednesday, during a reception in Belfast for local organisations involved in helping and supporting refugees from Ukraine, Charles spoke of his shock and concern at the war as he met a mother who fled Kyiv with her children.

Charles will follow in his mother's footsteps - seen here in 2011 - with a visit to the Rock of Cashel (Maxwells/PA)
Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps – seen here in 2011 – with a visit to the Rock of Cashel (Maxwells/PA)

The royals’ Ireland tour is due to end with a trip to the Rock of Cashel, following in the footsteps of Charles’ mother, the Queen, who went to the site during her historic state visit in 2011.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by crowds in County Tyrone and Belfast when they began their tour in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

