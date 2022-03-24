Count your blessings but forget Lady Luck if you want to be happy – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Count your blessings but forget Lady Luck if you want to be happy – research

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:05 am
Do not trust to luck if you want to be happy, academics say (Tim Goode/PA)
Those who believe in fate are more likely to be prone to anxiety and neuroticism, new research has found.

A team at the University of Bath found that people who believe in the concept of “luck” as a random, external phenomenon affecting their lives often have high levels of pessimism and negativity.

But on the other hand, the research found individuals who consider themselves lucky in terms of their personal circumstances are more likely to describe themselves as happy.

The findings undermine the term “happy-go-lucky”, the researchers claim.

In the paper Do the happy-go-lucky? The researchers concluded: “Taken together, these findings could lend support to a more accurate, if less elegant, aphorism that, broadly: though luck believers aren’t happy, those who believe themselves lucky are.”

The research was based on a survey of 844 ethnically Chinese students at an English language university in Hong Kong.

They were asked questions such as: “Some people are generally very happy. They enjoy life regardless of what is going on, getting the most out of everything. To what extent does this characterisation describe you?”

The paper said a belief in luck had a positive correlation with a range of irrational beliefs and negative traits such as “awfulizing” – a tendency to overestimate the seriousness of events.

It is also linked to “problem avoidance” – a coping strategy where individuals try and avoid stressful situations rather than engaging with them and overcoming them.

Professor Edmund Thompson, of University of Bath School of Management, who led the team of international researchers, said: “Those who irrationally believe in luck as an agentic phenomenon would appear to do so because they are by disposition more neurotic, pessimistic and negative.

“These are personality traits long associated with lower levels of life satisfaction, wellbeing and happiness.”

He continued: “However, those who think they are fortunate because things have luckily turned out well for them, often by complete accident rather than purposeful design, generally believe this because they have a suit of characteristics disposing them to objectivity, logic and gratitude, personality traits found broadly to be linked to higher happiness levels.”

“When it comes to happiness, the saying that ‘the happy go lucky’ may be wrong, but the expression ‘count your blessings’ would seem to be quite right.”

