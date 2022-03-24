Sabita Thanwani’s boyfriend Maher Maaroufe appears in court accused of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sabita Thanwani’s boyfriend Maher Maaroufe appears in court accused of murder

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:23 am
Sabita Thanwani, 19, allegedly died at the hands of her boyfriend (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sabita Thanwani, 19, allegedly died at the hands of her boyfriend (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

The boyfriend of student Sabita Thanwani has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of her murder.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is said to have been in a relationship with the 19-year-old before he allegedly attacked her.

At about 1.50am on Saturday March 19, it is claimed the couple arrived at Ms Thanwani’s university accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room.

It is alleged her attacker tried the door of another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.

Sabita Thanwani death
The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where Sabita died (PA)

Police found Ms Thanwani lying beneath blankets and a duvet on the floor with a serious neck injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

On Sunday, Maaroufe was found sleeping under tarpaulin in a garden shed.

He allegedly head-butted a police officer as he was being arrested.

The following day, Maaroufe was charged with Ms Thanwani’s murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter as he confirmed his identity.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for June 30 and remanded Maaroufe into custody.

