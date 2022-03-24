Jermain Defoe is a ‘legend’ says Bradley Lowery’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jermain Defoe is a ‘legend’ says Bradley Lowery’s mother

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 1:21 pm
England footballer Jermain Defoe with terminally ill football mascot Bradley Lowery, as he celebrated his sixth birthday (PA)
England footballer Jermain Defoe with terminally ill football mascot Bradley Lowery, as he celebrated his sixth birthday (PA)

Ex-England footballer Jermain Defoe retires as a “legend”, the mother of the little boy with whom he forged a remarkable relationship has said.

Sunderland mascot Bradley Lowery moved the football world with his brave battle against a rare childhood cancer, dying in 2017 aged only six.

He and Defoe became firm friends after Bradley made a lasting impression on the star striker while performing mascot duties for the Black Cats.

Jermain Defoe File Photos
Bradley with his ‘best mate’ on the pitch at Wembley

He even walked out on the Wembley pitch next with his “best mate” when Defoe was recalled to the England side.

Defoe would frequently visit Bradley in hospital when he was severely ill, and was among the thousands to attend his funeral, which brought the boy’s home village of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, to a halt.

Even after leaving Sunderland for the first time, Defoe remained close to Bradley’s family, and is a patron of his foundation which helps other sick children.

After Defoe announced his retirement at the age of 39, Bradley’s mother Gemma said: “Jermain is a legend.

Bradley Lowery illness
Gemma Lowery with her son at his sixth birthday

“Like all Sunderland fans, we will be sad to see him leave the game.

“We are so grateful that football brought Jermain into our lives and we will hold the memories with Brad forever.

“I will continue my friendship with Jermain and we look forward to continuing to work together with him in his role as a patron of Bradley’s foundation.”

Last year Defoe said he has pictures of Bradley in his house and still thinks of his young friend every day.

