Queen greets Moroccan and Egyptian ambassadors virtually

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 2:05 pm
The Queen received the ambassador of Morocco to the UK, Hakim Hajoui (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen received the ambassador of Morocco to the UK, Hakim Hajoui (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen has welcomed the ambassadors of Morocco and Egypt via video link from Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who is still hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service next week, carried out virtual audiences on Thursday.

She received Moroccan diplomat Hakim Hajoui, who was wearing traditional dress of a flowing white hooded robe, paired with vivid yellow leather pointed heel-less babouche slippers.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Moroccan ambassador Hakim Hajoui and Mrs Lamia Amor at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

He presented the letters of recall of his predecessor and his own letters of credence.

The Queen also greeted Egyptian ambassador Sherif Kamel on screen.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Sherif Kamel and Mrs Heba Ismail are received by the Queen (Aaron Chown/PA)

The monarch, who missed the Commonwealth Day service last week, has been carrying out a run of virtual audiences recently.

