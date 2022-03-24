William and Kate attend commissioning parade for Caribbean officer cadets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bid farewell to Jamaica in an open-backed Land Rover – mirroring the Queen in her pomp.

William and Kate rode standing up in the red carpet-lined vehicle used by the Queen from the 1960s during tours of the Caribbean country.

The couple echoed scenes from a bygone era as they were driven past the stands of dignitaries and families who had watched the inaugural commissioning parade for dozens of Caribbean officer cadets.

The duke quoted reggae great Bob Marley when he told the young men and women stood on the parade ground in front of him: “Being asked to lead men and women through uncertainty and danger is daunting.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural commissioning parade (Jane Barlow/PA)

“‘You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice’.”

The ceremonial events followed the duke’s denouncement of slavery as “abhorrent” during a speech on Wednesday evening when he said “it should never have happened”.

His comments followed days of protests during the couple’s tour of the Caribbean, with campaigners in Jamaica calling for reparations for slavery from the royal family.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured in 1953 in a similar model Land Rover to the vehicle used by the Cambridges (PA)

William also expressed his “profound sorrow” at the forced transportation of millions of people from Africa to the Caribbean and North America – a trade which British monarchs either supported or profited from during the 17th and 18th centuries.

He also echoed the words of his father the Prince of Wales and described the slave trade as an “appalling atrocity” that “stains our history” and he went on to acknowledge Jamaica’s “pain”.

During the military event in Kingston, the duchess wore a striking Philip Treacy hat and an Alexander McQueen dress and watched from the stands as the duke, wearing the tropical no. 1 uniform of the Blues and Royals – a white jacket with his military cap and trousers – took the salute of the new officers.

Kate presented awards to two of the top officer cadets and William walked onto the windswept parade ground to inspect the men and women from countries like Barbados and Guyana – stopping to talk to some of them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment during the event. Jane Barlow/PA

In his speech, William said: “I know very well from my own time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst what a formative experience this year will have been.

“Today you mark the successful completion of your training programme in the classrooms, on the parade squares and in the exercise areas.

“But remember, this is just the beginning. Because now the hard work really starts, as you join your units and assume command.

“You are graduating today as officers into an uncertain world. In your service ahead you will have to contend with climatic, geological, criminal and wider state and non-state threats to our collective safety, security and prosperity.”

Sergeant Denver Levy, from the Jamaican Defence Force, was given the duty of driving the royal couple off the parade ground in the vintage Land Rover.

The Duke of Cambridge attends the commissioning parade in Kingston, Jamaica (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The soldier described the vehicle as “historic”, adding: “We rehearsed with it a few times and it’s used for ceremonial events so its only done 2,342 miles.

“We have our own mechanics so any problem will be sorted out and every time we have a parade we repaint the tyres white.”

A guard of honour was waiting at the airport to see the royal couple off to the Bahamas, the final leg of their Caribbean tour.

Kate had changed for the occasion and wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and was loaned by the Queen her hummingbird brooch – in the form of the doctor bird, a species of hummingbird only found in Jamaica.

After saying their goodbyes to a group of dignitaries, the Cambridges waved from the top of the plane steps before heading inside the aircraft.