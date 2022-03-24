Sir Frederick Barclay evicted and financially supported by nephews, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sir Frederick Barclay evicted and financially supported by nephews, court told

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 7:31 pm
Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay has been “evicted” from his flat and is being financially supported by his nephews as he fights a legal battle over a £100 million divorce payout, the High Court heard.

The 87-year-old is facing committal proceedings after his ex-wife, Lady Hiroko Barclay said he breached court orders to hand over money following the breakdown of a 34-year marriage.

Lawyers representing Sir Frederick said at a hearing on Thursday he has insufficient funds and is being lent money by his family to pay for part of his legal fees.

Lady Barclay attended dressed in black with pearl earrings as her lawyer, Stewart Leech QC, said she was in a “considerably worse situation” following her ex-husband’s failure to pay her.

Mr Leech previously said Lady Barclay was asking a judge to commit her ex-husband to jail for breaching an order to produce documents and pay a £50 million tranche of their settlement.

The High Court ruled in May that Lady Barclay should receive lump sums totalling £100 million from the businessman.

But a maintenance payment of £60,000 has been “unilaterally halved” and she has “not received the capital she was supposed to receive”, the Family Division of the High Court in London heard.

Sir Frederick is also “significantly in default of payment of legal fees,” the court was told.

Sir Frederick Barclay court case
Lady Hiroko Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Charles Howard QC, representing the businessman, acknowledged certain sums had not been paid but said: “Whether he’s at fault remains to be decided.

“He says he’s got no money to do it and his bank statements… show that.”

“He’s been evicted from his home,” the barrister added.

Mr Howard previously argued Lady Barclay would have to show Sir Frederick had the “means to meet” the £50 million and had “wilfully refused or neglected” to pay.

Judge Sir Jonathan Cohen adjourned the matter “to obtain further evidence as to Sir Frederick’s (mental) capacity.”

He also ordered the businessman to pay £20,000 to pay for a single joint expert, an individual appointed to provide outside expertise in court cases, by 12 noon on Monday.

“We are quietly confident that we will be able to get the funds via the nephew,” Mr Howard said.

The next hearing is due to take place on April 6.

Sir Frederick was recently embroiled in separate High Court litigation with his nephews over the bugging of his conversations at The Ritz hotel.

The court previously heard the sons of Sir Frederick’s late twin brother Sir David, Aidan, Howard and Alistair, had made the secret recordings at the London landmark over a number of months.

However, the family said the case had been settled in June.

The Barclay brothers were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen before Sir David died.

Their interests have included The Ritz and the Telegraph Newspaper Group.

Both also had links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

