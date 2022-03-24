Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.

Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.

Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.

LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Read more here: https://t.co/DcpbDQBvzG pic.twitter.com/IYMYK6AJ3F — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 24, 2022

The force said the breed was legal and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Neighbours on Bidston Avenue described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.

In a statement released on Tuesday, her family thanked the community for their support.

They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae.

A woman lays flowers at a house in St Helens where a 17-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog (Peter Byrne/PA)

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Police inquiries into her death are ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers, a spokesman said.

