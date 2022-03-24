Man arrested on suspicion of missing woman’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man arrested on suspicion of missing woman’s murder

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:51 pm
Claire Holland has been missing since 2012 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman a decade ago have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen on the evening of June 6, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

He had previously been arrested in 2019 on suspicion of her murder.

Last year detectives appealed for sightings of Ms Holland on the night she was last seen alive.

She was known to have attended Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in Bristol city centre on June 6 2012 and left the venue at around 11.15pm.

But officers do not know where she went afterwards, despite reviewing more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Police also carried out searches, including using divers, in and around the Bristol area last year.

Ms Holland was reported missing a few days after she was last seen and has not been located.

She is described as white, 5ft, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, which was sometimes tied back in a ponytail.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives leading the inquiry carried out a significant police operation in connection with Claire’s disappearance last November, with searches conducted in a number of locations across Bristol.

“A renewed appeal, featuring CCTV footage from the day Claire disappeared, was also released by the major crime investigation team, who asked for anyone with information that could help them to come forward.

“We are continuing to provide support and updates to Claire’s family and we’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

