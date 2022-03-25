Pregnant women to be offered test to detect pre-eclampsia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pregnant women to be offered test to detect pre-eclampsia

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:04 am
Experts have issued the NHS with guidance to test women for the condition pre-eclampsia (PA)
Pregnant women with suspected pre-eclampsia will now be offered a test on the NHS to detect the condition.

Pre-eclampsia affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy or soon after their baby is born.

It can lead to serious complications if not picked up during maternity appointments, with early signs including high blood pressure and protein in the urine.

In some cases, women can develop a severe headache, vision problems such as blurring or flashing, pain just below the ribs, swelling and vomiting.

Tests have been available to help rule the condition out, but midwives will now use tests designed to pick up a positive diagnosis.

In new draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said midwives caring for pregnant women can use one of four blood tests to help diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia.

They can be used from 20 weeks to 36 weeks and six days, with experts hoping they will pick up the 6% of pregnancies affected by the condition.

The four tests recommended in the guidance are: DELFIA Xpress PLGF 1-2-3; DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1/Xpress PLGF1-2-3 ratio; Elecsys immunoassay sFlt-1/PLGF ratio; and Triage PLGF Test.

The tests measure levels of placental growth factor (PLGF) in the blood.

PLGF is a protein that helps the development of new blood vessels in the placenta.

In pre-eclampsia, levels of PLGF can be abnormally low and could be an indicator that the placenta is not developing properly.

Jeanette Kusel, acting director for MedTech and digital at Nice, said: “These tests represent a step-change in the management and treatment of pre‑eclampsia.

“New evidence presented to the committee shows that these tests can help successfully diagnose pre‑eclampsia, alongside clinical information for decision-making, rather than just rule it out.

“This is extremely valuable to doctors and expectant mothers as now they can have increased confidence in their treatment plans and preparing for a safe birth.”

Dr Mark Kroese, chair of the Nice diagnostics advisory committee, said: “The committee called for further research when it looked at this topic in 2016.

“Following some excellent research, we can now issue draft guidance for four tests which the NHS can use to help diagnose pre‑eclampsia.”

