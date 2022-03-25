What the papers say – March 25

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solutions to the UK’s inflation problem, a warning from President Joe Biden to Russia and the P&O scandal are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on the comments from Mr Biden that Nato would respond “in kind” if Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Guardian front page, Friday 25 March 2022: Biden's warning to Putin over chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/uCVYe9Xd8q — The Guardian (@guardian) March 24, 2022

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden: We will respond in kind if Putin uses chemicals'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/dP2ROchKxy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 24, 2022

The UK’s sanctions on the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Putin has designated Boris Johnson his number one enemy.

An admission from the P&O chief that the sacking of his staff was illegal is front page of the Financial Times and the Daily Mirror.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 25 March https://t.co/UqyD66NNMe pic.twitter.com/J0emgxgWMA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 24, 2022

The i says the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “at odds” over the UK’s cost of living crisis, while the Daily Express warns Britain “must act”.

Front page: Why Britain must act to end this despair #TomorrowsPapersToday Read more about the P&O boss admitting he'd "do it again" here: https://t.co/OlLp4mtDld pic.twitter.com/p5fflM00F7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 24, 2022

The Independent writes the crisis could place half a million children into poverty.

Friday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Half a million children to be plunged into poverty” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g3ZeL6g3js — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 24, 2022

The Duke of Cambridge quoted Bob Marley while on tour in Jamaica, The Sun reports.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince William and Kate emulate the Queen and Philip in Jamaica – 68 years onhttps://t.co/kacxb2lGxo pic.twitter.com/ppDObODb1e — The Sun (@TheSun) March 24, 2022

And the Daily Star leads on projections of hot weather for the UK this week.