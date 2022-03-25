Union leaders hold talks with P&O to demand reinstatement of sacked seafarers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union leaders are to hold talks with P&O Ferries on Friday to demand the reinstatement of sacked seafarers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it will be meeting with the company following the huge outcry over the dismissal of almost 800 workers.

More protests are being planned this weekend as unions keep up the pressure on the company and the Government to take action.

🎙The law in this country is a shambles. P&O are trying to kill our merchant marine and kill our employment laws. Something has to be done about it – today! Impound these ships and get our people back to work. Mick Lynch on 🔥at Transport Select Committee this morning! pic.twitter.com/G2ya8lqSpe — RMT (@RMTunion) March 24, 2022

P&O’s chief executive admitted to MPs on Thursday that the law had been broken in the way the seafarers had been treated.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT will be holding talks with P&O today to demand the reinstatement of our sacked seafarers.

“We welcome the massive public and political support for our campaign.

“P&O Ferries need to change course and reinstate these loyal key workers.”