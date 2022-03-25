Union leaders hold talks with P&O to demand reinstatement of sacked seafarers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Union leaders hold talks with P&O to demand reinstatement of sacked seafarers

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 7:57 am
A demonstration against the dismissal of P&O workers organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A demonstration against the dismissal of P&O workers organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Union leaders are to hold talks with P&O Ferries on Friday to demand the reinstatement of sacked seafarers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it will be meeting with the company following the huge outcry over the dismissal of almost 800 workers.

More protests are being planned this weekend as unions keep up the pressure on the company and the Government to take action.

P&O’s chief executive admitted to MPs on Thursday that the law had been broken in the way the seafarers had been treated.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT will be holding talks with P&O today to demand the reinstatement of our sacked seafarers.

“We welcome the massive public and political support for our campaign.

“P&O Ferries need to change course and reinstate these loyal key workers.”

