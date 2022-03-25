Charles retraces Queen’s footsteps with Rock of Cashel visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Charles retraces Queen’s footsteps with Rock of Cashel visit

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 2:39 pm
Charles and Camilla sample some food during a visit to Cahir Farmers’ Market (Brian Lawless/PA)
Charles and Camilla sample some food during a visit to Cahir Farmers' Market (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Prince of Wales followed in the Queen’s footsteps as he visited one of Ireland’s best-known sites on the final day of his tour of the island.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took a trip to the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary on Friday.

It followed a day seeing the sights of County Waterford, during which Charles paid tribute to Ireland as a “majestic land” and restated the couple’s hope that they might get to visit every county in their lifetimes.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II State Visit to Ireland
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the nave of the Cathedral at St Patrick’s Rock, Cashel in 2011 (Bryan O’Brien/Maxwells/PA)

Their visit to the Rock of Cashel comes just over a decade after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh went to the site.

The Queen and Philip took in the popular tourist attraction, which is also known as St Patrick’s Rock and was once the seat and symbol of the overkings of Munster, during the historic state visit in 2011.

Charles and Camilla posed in front of the stone cathedral ruins before being given a short history of the site, enjoying a performance by Cashel Community School choir and signing the guest book.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall wave as they leave Cahir Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

The couple were welcomed by the sound of Welsh-Irish trumpets, similar to those used historically to celebrate the inauguration of kings in ceremonies dating back to the Bronze Age.

A short, specially-composed fanfare was played on the handmade instruments, reproduced using parts found in Anglesey in Wales and Roscrea in Tipperary.

Camilla wore a green pinafore dress and green crepe coat, in similar style to the Queen’s bright green outfit of 2011.

Royal visit to NI and Ireland
The Prince of Wales meets people during a visit to Cahir Farmers’ Market (Brian Lawless/PA)

Earlier, the couple visited Cahir Farmers’ Market, meeting food producers and community groups from across the county.

Friday’s visit brings to a close Charles and Camilla’s two-day trip to the Irish Republic, which followed a two-day stint in Northern Ireland as part of a number of royal tours marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Choir director John Murray said it was “poignant” to have Charles visit the same site as the Queen.

Royal visit to NI and Ireland
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (left) are shown the steps of a traditional Irish dance at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Murray said: “It’s rare that you get to sing for two royals, so it is great to get to do that, and the visit is a great thing for Cashel. It’s quite poignant that his mother was here.”

They sang traditional Irish blessing May The Road Rise To Meet You, which had also been performed for the Queen.

As he walked towards Bru Boru cultural centre, Charles met and shook hands with cheering schoolchildren who lined the route.

