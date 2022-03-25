Sean Lennon opens Liverpool performance centre in honour of his mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Sean Lennon opens Liverpool performance centre in honour of his mother

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 1:41 pm
Sean Lennon has opened a new performance centre in Liverpool named in honour of his mother, Yoko Ono (PA)
Sean Lennon has opened a new performance centre in Liverpool named in honour of his mother, Yoko Ono (PA)

Sean Lennon has opened a new performance centre in Liverpool named in honour of his mother, Yoko Ono.

The son of ex-Beatle John Lennon visited the city of his father’s birth to officially unveil the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, home to the University of Liverpool’s new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.

After he drew back the curtain to reveal the plaque, New York-based musician Sean, 46, quipped: “Do I get to keep this?” Appearing on behalf of his mother, he said: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a beautiful building and my mom sends her love to everyone here.”

The university’s vice chancellor, Professor Dame Janet Beer, told an audience of invited guests: “This is the most recent addition to our university campus estate and it has been named to honour someone who is, I am sure you will agree, a cultural icon and part of this city’s proud musical heritage.

Double Fantasy – John & Yoko exhibition
Liverpool University has opened the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre (PA)

“But you may not have known that Yoko Ono Lennon is also a honorary University of Liverpool graduate, a campaign ambassador and long-standing philanthropic supporter of this university.

“Over the past 31 years, more than 650 students have benefited from the John Lennon Memorial Scholarship which was established in 1991 by Yoko Ono Lennon in memory of her husband. The scholarship supports students from Merseyside who are in need of financial support and have raised awareness of global and environmental issues as part of their studies.

“Being able to name this wonderful building in honour of Yoko Ono Lennon cements her status as one of our university’s greatest benefactors and the venue celebrates her unique artistic vision and cultural significance.

“Both Sean and Yoko are an important of our Liverpool university family and the contribution made by the family to the centre will benefit students and indeed the people of Liverpool for many years to come.”

Earlier this week, artist and peace activist Ono said she was “thrilled” at the honour.

She said: “Liverpool has become part of me from years of going there, and with this new centre part of me will always be there – for that I’m very thankful.

“I think John is smiling about it too.”

The centre will also provide the latest teaching facilities including a 600-seat lecture theatre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal