Murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, vows Charles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The name of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, the Prince of Wales has said.

Charles expressed his sympathy and sorrow for the 23-year-old’s family, after meeting with them alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

Ms Murphy was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January.

The royals met privately with her parents Kathleen and Ray, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey at Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Friday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met with the family of Ashling Murphy (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Ms Murphy, a talented musician, had performed at the centre.

Her death caused shockwaves and sparked vigils across Ireland and beyond in her memory, as calls were made for a change in attempts to tackle gender-based violence.

Camilla has long been a vocal campaigner on the issue of violence against women, and at an event in London last year she paid tribute to all the “precious lives that have been brutally ended”.

She also called on men to get involved in the movement, saying they need to be “on board” to tackle violence against women.

In a speech at the end of the couple’s latest tour of Ireland, Charles told those gathered that the “responsibility to make a difference rests on us all”.

He said: “Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to Ashling Murphy and her family (Brian Lawless/PA)

“In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we’ve continued to witness appalling attacks.

“Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. And our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

It is thought to be the first time Charles has spoken out publicly on the issue of violence against women.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, has been accused of Ms Murphy’s murder.