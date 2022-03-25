Murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, vows Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, vows Charles

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 3:13 pm
Ashling Murphy was killed while out running in January (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA)

The name of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, the Prince of Wales has said.

Charles expressed his sympathy and sorrow for the 23-year-old’s family, after meeting with them alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

Ms Murphy was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January.

The royals met privately with her parents Kathleen and Ray, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey at Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Friday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met with the family of Ashling Murphy (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Ms Murphy, a talented musician, had performed at the centre.

Her death caused shockwaves and sparked vigils across Ireland and beyond in her memory, as calls were made for a change in attempts to tackle gender-based violence.

Camilla has long been a vocal campaigner on the issue of violence against women, and at an event in London last year she paid tribute to all the “precious lives that have been brutally ended”.

She also called on men to get involved in the movement, saying they need to be “on board” to tackle violence against women.

In a speech at the end of the couple’s latest tour of Ireland, Charles told those gathered that the “responsibility to make a difference rests on us all”.

He said: “Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to Ashling Murphy and her family (Brian Lawless/PA)

“In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we’ve continued to witness appalling attacks.

“Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. And our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

It is thought to be the first time Charles has spoken out publicly on the issue of violence against women.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, has been accused of Ms Murphy’s murder.

