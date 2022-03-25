‘High levels’ of atmospheric microplastics found near busy trunk road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘High levels’ of atmospheric microplastics found near busy trunk road

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:21 pm
(PA)
(PA)

“High levels” of atmospheric microplastics have been found by scientists during a year-long study at a site close to a busy northern trunk road.

Researchers from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School took samples from the A63 in East Yorkshire to establish what particles people may be exposed to every day.

They also sampled four other sites over a two-week period, including city centre, industrial, commercial and residential locations.

The study along the A63 took place from October 2019 to October 2020, when microplastics were collected by particles deposited from the air.

They found that around 3,000 microplastics particles dropped out of the air over 24 hours, compared to an average of 1,400 microplastics particles detected in a household study last year.

Researchers found the most abundant microplastics were polyethylene from, for example, degraded plastic packaging or carrier bags; and nylon, which may be from clothes; as well as resins, which could come from degraded roads, paint marking or tyre rubber.

The study, published in the journal Atmosphere, also found microplastics of the size and shape which are inhalable by humans.

The characteristics of microplastics were largely fragment and film shapes, which are unique to degraded plastics – for example plastic bags or bottles – rather than fibres, which are more abundantly found indoors.

Lauren Jenner, lead author and postgraduate student at Hull York Medical School, said: “We found a far greater number of microplastic particles than we were expecting.

“This study underlines that microplastics are everywhere. It shows they are present in high levels in selected outdoor areas, and that the levels can be higher than indoors.

“It is vital we now investigate outdoor environments in which humans are regularly exposed to in order to find out the levels of exposure and the types of microplastics present.”

She added: “Inhalation of microplastics is an emerging cause for concern because we know from recent studies that they have been observed in human lung tissue samples.

“Plastics are designed to be durable, so they may remain inside the body for long periods without the possibility of these being broken down or removed.

“These findings can now form part of future work to help determine any health impacts, allowing us to now use representative types and realistic exposure levels of such microplastics in further cell studies.”

