Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apologise for bringing British weather to Bahamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apologise for bringing British weather to Bahamas

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 6:31 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apologised for bringing British weather to the Caribbean as torrential downpours swamped the Bahamas.

Hundreds had waited to see the royal couple in the capital Nassau, but were left bedraggled by the monsoon-like conditions – however, the carnival atmosphere could not be dampened.

William and Kate watched a Junkanoo parade, similar to extravaganzas staged across the Caribbean, with performers in elaborate costumes dancing to a pulsing beat provided by musicians playing cowbells, whistles and brass instruments.

The couple had waited until the worst of the weather had passed before walking into the capital’s Parliament Square to go on a walkabout while sheltering under umbrellas.

Kate stopped to chat to Alexis Tsavoussis, 29, an interior designer from Nassau, who said: “She was lovely, she was asking where we were from and what we did.

“She said she was sorry that it rained on us but was happy that we came out in the rain.”

William spoke to spectators on the other side of the square and the couple stopped to watch the Junkanoo parade that saw locals holding up their smart phones to capture the moment.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
Performers watched by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Junkanoo carnival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier, the Cambridges had paid tribute to key workers in the Bahamas who had battled through the pandemic and shared their methods for coping with trauma.

Kate spoke to medial staff from the Princess Margaret Hospital about the relationship between physical and mental fitness, after successive lockdowns in the UK due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Thomas Smith told the duchess how community services had been rocked by the pressures of the pandemic and his worries for people’s mental health.

He said: “We are seeing a bigger need for those types of services, especially in a community setting. It’s been tough mentally on many people.

“Our services really are from cradle to grave so we cater for everyone but it’s important to recognise a need for those community relations as well.”

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duchess of Cambridge meets nurses in Nassau (Toby Melville/PA)

Kate said: “That’s so right. We have to look after our mental fitness as well as the physical side. I think people recognise that more and more.

“This is the perfect opportunity to have that conversation – and early intervention is really important too.”

William was on the other side of a line-up of community groups from the Bahamas in the Garden of Remembrance, behind the Parliament Building.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke of Cambridge (Ian Vogler/The Daily Mirror)

The duke spoke members of the Bahamas Red Cross who had battled the effects of the devastating Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and then were deployed to deal with Covid bases.

He said: “You guys have had it pretty full on. Two such seismic events but now an opportunity to rebuild for the future.

“And I suppose that’s where you guys come in again with your expertise.”

Lightening the mood he said: “We don’t want any more disasters for you, let’s hope the Bahamas Red Cross has a boring few years!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]