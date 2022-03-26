Murder victim found buried in back garden died from stab wound to neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Murder victim found buried in back garden died from stab wound to neck

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 4:06 pm
The body is removed from the property in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton following its discovery in the rear garden. The remains are expected be taken to Leicester where they will be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist but are believed to be that of a missing 42-year-old male. The investigation was mounted following the arrest of Fiona Beal, 48, at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning. She has now been charged with murder. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022.
A 42-year-old man whose remains were found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Primary school teacher Fiona Beal is alleged to have murdered Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Northamptonshire Police said a post mortem was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Mr Billingham’s identity and the cause of death were identified.

Nicholas Billingham
Nicholas Billingham died as a result of a stab wound to the neck (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

On March 19, Mr Billingham’s body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, after a police search.

Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on March 16, leading detectives to begin conducting an extensive search of her home.

The 48-year-old defendant, of Moore Street, was remanded into custody by a crown court judge to appear at Northampton Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on April 19.

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley (Jacob King/PA)

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address before the discovery was made.

Northampton’s Eastfield Academy, where Beal worked before her arrest, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Mr Billingham’s death, describing the incident as an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community”.

Police have urged anyone with any information about the case to contact them on 101.

