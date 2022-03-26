Island of Ireland basks in spring sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Island of Ireland basks in spring sunshine

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 6:30 pm
People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland, with Belfast in the distance (Michael Cooper/PA)
People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland, with Belfast in the distance (Michael Cooper/PA)

The island of Ireland basked in spring sunshine on Saturday, with the warm weather set to last for the full weekend.

Temperatures as high as 19 degrees prompted some early-year sea swimming on Saturday, while for others the warm weather was simply a sign that spring has finally arrived.

According to the Irish national forecaster Met Eireann, temperatures will stay high into Monday, before dropping from Tuesday onwards.

Spring weather Mar 26th 2022
People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA)

The UK Met Office was predicting that temperatures will climb to 18 degrees in some places in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

All parts of the island were able to enjoy the good weather, with popular bathing spots attracting hardy swimmers.

At Seapark, Holywood in Northern Ireland, some swimmers made the most of the wine weather to take a dip.

Elsewhere, parks were busy as people enjoyed the first long stretch of good weather since the year began.

More spring sunshine is promised for Sunday, with only a light easterly wind anticipated.

