Police hunt for prisoner on the run in just underwear and socks

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 7:38 pm
Police are searching for Kyle Eglington, 32. (PA)
Police officers are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody wearing just underwear and socks.

Dorset Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to find Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, and are appealing to the public for information.

The force said it received a report at 11.12am on Saturday that Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers.

It was reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he fled the van, police added.

Eglington has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

He was remanded in custody after being charged with robbery in relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday and appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Officers said they are searching the area with assistance from a National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police.

They are urging members of the public who have seen a man in “just his underwear and socks” or who matches the description to report it to the police.

Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has sees a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.

“There will be an extensive police presence in the area as we carry out these enquiries and officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”

Dorset Police said anyone who sees Eglington should dial 999 while anyone else with information should call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

