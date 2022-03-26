Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 8:44 pm
Summery weather is set to make way for wintry conditions with snow forecast on higher ground, the Met Office said (Steve Parsons/PA)
The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.

People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.

Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.

In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop by half, from 18.7C on Saturday to just 8C by Thursday.

Hill snow is likely to affect some parts of Scotland on Tuesday night, and possibly across the Pennines and Welsh mountains by Wednesday, said forecaster Marco Petagna.

He said: “We’ll get a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days.”

The UK was bathed in sunshine and blue skies again on Saturday, as a warm and dry spell continued.

The mercury reached a high of 20.5C in Porthmadog in Wales, and much of the country is likely to see temperatures in the mid to high teens again on Sunday.

People enjoyed the summery weather in Southsea, Hampshire on the last weekend of March (Steve Parsons/PA)
Greater cloud cover across central and eastern England will mean temperatures are down a few degrees, Mr Petagna said.

He added: “But it’s still pretty good for the time of year. The average at the end of March would usually only be 9C or 10C in the north and 10-12C in the south. So it’s still pretty good at the start of the week.”

He said there will be a “more notable change” from midweek, with Thursday looking likely to be “a cold day for most” with highs of between 6C and 11C.

