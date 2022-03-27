What the papers say – March 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by the Duke of Cambridge acknowledging the monarchy’s rule in the Caribbean may be coming to an end.

The Mail on Sunday and Sunday Mirror carry William’s statement at the culmination of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean, with the future king saying the fate of the monarchy in the region “is for the people to decide upon”.

Meanwhile, The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph lead with US President Joe Biden saying “butcher” Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

Meanwhile, The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph lead with US President Joe Biden saying "butcher" Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

The Sunday Times reports an inquiry is set to reveal 300 babies died or suffered brain damage due to “avoidable errors in care” at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Tory MPs have warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak must do more to tackle the cost of living crisis after a survey found 63% of voters do not think his spring statement measures went far enough, according to the Sunday Express.

Tory MPs have warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak must do more to tackle the cost of living crisis after a survey found 63% of voters do not think his spring statement measures went far enough, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday says naturists plan to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a nude booze cruise on the Thames.