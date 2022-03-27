Man arrested after stabbing death of mother while children were at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Man arrested after stabbing death of mother while children were at school

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 9:15 am
A mother was stabbed to death while her children were at school in Bethnal Green (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

The victim of the attack in Bethnal Green, east London, has been named as 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, who was from the local area.

The Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in police custody.

Yasmin Begum was a 40-year-old mother from the local area (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday established the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries, police said.

Officers were called to Globe Road shortly after 4pm on Thursday after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not arrive to pick up her children, Scotland Yard said.

The mother was found with stab injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Yasmin’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

“It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.

“Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation.”

