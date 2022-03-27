Police hunting for prisoner on the run in underwear warn of changed appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police hunting for prisoner on the run in underwear warn of changed appearance

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 12:16 pm
Police are searching for Kyle Eglington, 32 (PA)
Police searching for a prisoner who escaped custody dressed only in underwear and socks say he may have shaved his beard and head.

Dorset Police are renewing an appeal for information as they carry out “extensive searches” to find Kyle Darren Eglington, 32.

The force said it received a report at 11.12am on Saturday that Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers.

It was reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he fled the van, police added.

Eglington has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Dorset Police said on Sunday that their search continues with the help of a National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police.

Enquiries have revealed he may have been in the West Howe area of Bournemouth in the early hours, the force said.

Officers believe that Eglington may have shaved his head and beard since he escaped.

He was remanded in custody after being charged with robbery in relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday and appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Chief Inspector Neil Wright said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“We believe that he may have changed his appearance significantly and will therefore look different to the latest image we have for him.

“I would urge anyone who sees Kyle, or a man matching the description given, to please report it to us.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.”

Dorset Police said anyone who sees Eglington should dial 999 while anyone else with information should call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

