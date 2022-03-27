NHS worker will not leave job after lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NHS worker will not leave job after lottery win

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 3:48 pm
Marion Wood and Michael Williams (The National Lottery/PA)
Marion Wood and Michael Williams (The National Lottery/PA)

An NHS worker has said she will not quit her job after winning her share of £1 million with a friend.

Marion Wood, 60, an NHS worker at Northampton General Hospital, won the Lotto prize with her friend Michael Williams, 67, a retired construction worker.

Ms Wood said her initial reaction was to exclaim: “I don’t know what a million in numbers looks like.”

“Working through Covid in the NHS has been tough,” she said.

Marion Wood and Michael Williams
Marion Wood and Michael Williams celebrate (The National Lottery/PA)

“The amount of work has increased and, unfortunately, I have lost many family and friends.

“However, work has kept me going, I love my job and I won’t be leaving even after this amazing win.”

Ms Wood and Mr Williams matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in The National Lottery Lotto draw on March 12.

Originally both from Wales, they had a cup of tea “in stunned silence” after realising they had won.

“I’m a big tea drinker, so we had a cup of tea and sat in stunned silence as we absorbed what had just happened,” said Ms Wood.

Marion Wood and Michael Williams
Marion Wood and Michael Williams won £1 million together (The National Lottery/PA)

“I didn’t tell a soul at first, I just carried on as normal holding on to the lucky ticket wherever I went.

“I kept the ticket in my diary, which I keep in my purse, until the lady from Camelot visited to check it and confirmed that Michael and I actually were big winners.”

Asked what they would do with their winnings, Ms Wood said she may treat herself to some jewellery “to remember how I felt when I won”, while Mr Williams plans to buy a car and some rugby memorabilia, as well as treat his family.

“Whatever we do we’ll be wise and make things comfortable, it’s an amazing amount to enable Michael and I to have security at this time of life,” said Ms Wood.

