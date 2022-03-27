No criminal probe into actor Noel Clarke sex offence allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No criminal probe into actor Noel Clarke sex offence allegations

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 7:14 pm
Noel Clarke denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke.

Last year, the Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

In a statement at the time, Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

But he added that he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in ways I did not intend or realise”, and vowed to get professional help “to educate myself and change for the better”.

Now, in a statement first reported by the Sunday Mirror, the Metropolitan Police said it conducted a “thorough assessment” and concluded that the information received “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “On Wednesday, 21 April 2021 police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

“Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.

“We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

Twenty women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity came forward and made allegations about him to The Guardian newspaper (Matt Crossick/PA)
“If any further criminal allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

Following the allegations, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and broadcaster Sky, which had aired Clarke’s series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended Clarke’s membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been handed in April 2021.

