What the papers say – March 28

Monday’s papers carry reports that Russia wants to split Ukraine into two separate countries “like Korea”, the backlash to the US President’s “Putin must go comments” and revelations about the monarchy’s future signalled by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while on tour of the Caribbean.

“Putin wants to divide Ukraine”, declare the front pages of The Times, the Guardian and i, detailing a warning made by a Kyiv intelligence chief to Western leaders that Russia wants to split the besieged country “in two like Korea”.

Guardian front page, Monday 28 March 2022: Putin wants to split Ukraine in two like Korea, warns Kyiv pic.twitter.com/YJ2egAofUH — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 27, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and The Financial Times carry the backlash against US President Joe Biden’s “Putin must go” remarks which appeared to call for the Russian leader’s outing, further escalating geopolitical tensions. The US secretary of state was forced to soften the president’s comments and provide assurances that the US was not seeking to overturn the Russian regime.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Backlash at Biden for 'Putin must go' comment'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/RuoeTqeWgj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 27, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 28 March https://t.co/vclKk0xcjW pic.twitter.com/QNUtGJRIdA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 27, 2022

Metro reports that civilians trapped in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv have been forced to drink sewage water because bombing has been so relentless. The city has been under such constant shelling from Russia, residents are facing starvation, a Ukrainian MP said.

Elsewhere, The Independent writes that poorer students will be left behind by the Government’s new plan for schools which has been laid out in the new white paper.

The Daily Express carries the Chancellor’s reported plan to cut council tax for “millions of hard-pressed families” amid the cost of living crisis.

Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “New Council Tax Cut On Way For Millions” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PPBWxeKyqB — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Mail react to comments made by the Duke of Cambridge while on tour of the Caribbean. The papers write that William wants to “modernise” and “shake-up” the monarchy to ensure its survival. His “blueprint” for the future is predicted to include being respectful of nations who want to become republics, cutting the number of staff employed by Buckingham Palace and doing away with the monarchy’s long-standing “never complain, never explain” policy.

On tomorrow's front page: William and Kate have vowed to carry out a royal revolution and run affairs “The Cambridge Way” after criticism of their Caribbean tour https://t.co/O22i9LnHnV pic.twitter.com/tYsBwUZ8cd — The Sun (@TheSun) March 27, 2022

And the Daily Star splashes with its take on the P&O scandal after the company sacked 800 British staff in favour of cheaper labour from overseas.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: All at seahttps://t.co/FORYtSo5Gr pic.twitter.com/sxPBz4Uj6h — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 27, 2022