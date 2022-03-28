Man charged after stabbing death of mother while children were at school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

The victim of the attack in Bethnal Green, east London, was named as 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, who was from the local area.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, was charged with murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, Scotland Yard said.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called to Globe Road at 4.06pm on Thursday after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not arrive to pick up her children.

The police and the London Ambulance Service found Ms Begum with stab injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A special post-mortem was carried out on Saturday and the cause of death was established as multiple sharp force injuries.