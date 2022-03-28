Man in court charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Man in court charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 1:05 pm
Shane Murphy was stabbed to death at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork (Handout/PA)
A 42-year-old man has appeared in court in Cork charged with the murder of his younger brother and the attempted murder of his father in a double stabbing.

John Murphy, of Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday charged with the offences.

Shane Murphy, 27, died in the incident in a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Murphy died at the scene at a house in Seaview Avenue.

His father John Murphy senior, 75, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, though not life-threatening, stab wounds.

Murphy was arrested after gardai were called to the house in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was questioned over the weekend and appeared at the district court on Monday.

Murphy was also charged with two counts of producing a knife during the incident.

He was remanded in custody for a week and will in court on April 4.

