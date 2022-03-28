‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 2:47 pm
Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas cleans a True Cross relic (Danny Lawson/PA)
New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England.

An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt, precious stones and crystal was completed for the religious artefact in 1870, and it has been kept at the Bar Convent in York for centuries.

A Latin inscription says it was given to an English knight from the Shirley family by Arnulphus, Patriarch of Jerusalem, for his “valour” during the Crusades.

Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas with a True Cross relic
Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas with a True Cross relic (Danny Lawson/PA)

The convent wanted to show the relic in the 1860s for public veneration so it needed it to be authenticated by high-ranking Church officials.

Studies of historical documents show it likely changed hands from the Shirley family in the 16th century, before coming into the family of a Jesuit priest who gave it to the convent.

Dr Hannah Thomas, the first lay person to look after the convent’s collections, said: “We are thrilled to be able to enrich our knowledge of this piece, which has been so well protected and admired for centuries.

“It is a centrepiece of our collections and remains an object of contemplation with both religious and historic significance.

“We considered Easter, and the anniversary of when it was first authorised for veneration, to be the most appropriate time to share this research and to highlight this special object.”

The relic goes on display at The Bar Convent, England’s oldest convent still in use, from April 2.

