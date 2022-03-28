Mother admits using car to try to move protester while on school run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mother admits using car to try to move protester while on school run

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 3:03 pm
Sherrilyn Speid pleaded guilty to dangerous driving (Helen William/PA)
A mother has admitted using her Range Rover to try to move an Insulate Britain protester who was blocking the road while she was on the school run.

Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when she appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She had been at the wheel of her black Range Rover Sport when she came across an Insulate Britain protest in Grays at about 8.30am on October 13 2021.

The scene was caught on camera by a passer-by and heavily-bleeped footage was shown in court.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said there were three protesters sitting across the road and queues of traffic had built up behind them.

Speid got out of her vehicle and “remonstrated” with the demonstrators, the court heard.

A woman is seen telling the protesters they must “move out of the way now” and “my son needs to go to school and I need to go to work”.

She also says: “My son is 11 and he needs to go to school.”

Of the dangerous driving count, Mr Petchey said: “It is not an excessive speed as the driver was using the brakes quite heavily.

“This is done on two occasions.

“The Range Rover stops very close to the female protester.”

Mr Petchey said the dangerous driving meant that injury could have been caused.

He said: “Clearly this was an incident where there was a risk, even if no injury was caused.”

An assault charge against Speid, in which it was alleged that protester Bethany Mogie had been beaten, was dismissed, after the prosecution said it would produce no evidence.

The prosecution said it would ask for £310 in costs and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

Peter Hoche, chairman of the bench, unconditionally bailed Speid to next appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on May 6 for sentencing.

He also banned Speid from driving by issuing her with an interim driving disqualification.

