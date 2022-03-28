Kevin Hart greets fans in Belfast during impromptu walkabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin Hart greets fans in Belfast during impromptu walkabout

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 3:51 pm
Kevin Hart (centre) on set during the filming of Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast (/PA)
Kevin Hart has delighted fans in Belfast with an impromptu walkabout in the city centre.

The Philadelphia funnyman is in the Northern Ireland capital to film the new Netflix heist comedy Lift.

Lift filming – Belfast
He has also caused excitement during his stay in the region by announcing a last-minute gig at The Limelight in the city on Wednesday, for which tickets appeared to have sold out within hours on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by taking to the floor during a programme of comedians at another venue, Lavery’s, before putting on an intimate gig at The Limelight.

Lift filming – Belfast
On Monday morning, he was spotted outside the Europa Hotel, a venue at one time notorious as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

He took the time to chat to several people as he walked to the nearby Crown Bar.

Lift filming – Belfast
The historic pub, which dates to Victorian times and has welcomed royal visitors in the past, is serving as one of the sets for Lift, which will principally be filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It is being directed by F Gary Gray, best known for films including Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job and Men In Black: International.

While no release date for Lift has been announced, it is expected to reach cinemas in early 2023.

