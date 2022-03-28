Travel pass scheme for Irish border will not damage NI tourism, vows Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Travel pass scheme for Irish border will not damage NI tourism, vows Donaldson

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 5:29 pm
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

A UK Government plan for electronic travel passes for certain travellers crossing the Irish border will not damage the tourism sector in Northern Ireland, the leader of the DUP has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the alternative to using the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for cross-border travel would be applying it to journeys from Northern Ireland into the rest of the UK.

Under new post-Brexit immigration and border control legislation going through Westminster, non-Irish EU citizens living in or visiting the Republic of Ireland would require an ETA to cross the border into Northern Ireland.

British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Dublin
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis discussed the ETA issue at a meeting in Dublin last week (Brian Lawless/PA)

The visa-waiver style scheme, which would be similar to the one used in the US, would not apply to Irish or UK citizens, who are guaranteed free movement around the island under the terms of the long-standing common travel area (CTA) agreement.

The UK Government has insisted the ETA process will be simple and will not involve physical checks on the border.

However, the Irish Government has expressed concern and asked for the island of Ireland to be treated as a special case.

Sir Jeffrey was asked about the electronic authorisation issue on Monday as he fielded questions from business leaders at a pre-Assembly election event in Belfast organised by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce (NI Chamber).

Earlier, the DUP leader had set out his party’s plans to invigorate the Northern Ireland economy, a policy agenda that includes an ambition to make tourism in the region a £2 billon industry.

Sir Jeffrey was asked whether that target would be undermined if tourists visiting the Republic of Ireland were put off travelling north as a result of the new bureaucracy.

5 Leaders, 5 Days event
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks at 5 Leaders, 5 Days event hosted by the Northern Ireland Chamber (Liam McBurney/PA).

The Lagan Valley MP said if ETAs were not required on cross-border travel, then they would be needed for NI to GB travel.

“Let’s be clear on this – the Government will carry out checks on the movement of people within the common travel area and I don’t want that to be at the point of entry between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, because that adds further to our difficulties in terms of our connectivity with the rest of the UK, which is our biggest market,” he said.

“I don’t think this will impact on tourism. I think that if we’re sensible and there’s a sharing of information within the common travel area about the people entering the common travel area we can minimise any friction that may arise from the need to ensure that we understand who’s coming into the CTA.

“We fought hard to ensure that the common travel area was preserved in the Brexit negotiations, that the integrity of the free movement of people within the common travel area was preserved.

“We’ve achieved that, but in order to ensure that we preserve the integrity of the common travel area, then we have to know who’s entering the common travel area, and I think if we can get arrangements with the Irish Government for sharing that information, then I think this can be dealt with sensibly.

“But, frankly, if the choice is between those checks being carried out at Dublin airport, or being carried out at Belfast airport, I know what my choice would be.

“I don’t think it is right that we would have to be subjected to additional checks simply because we want to travel within our own country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal