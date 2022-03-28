Warmer summer nights linked to higher risk of heart death in some older men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Warmer summer nights linked to higher risk of heart death in some older men

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 11:31 pm
Warmer nights may lead to more cardiovascular deaths among men, a new study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Warmer nights may lead to more cardiovascular deaths among men, a new study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

Men in their early 60s have an increased risk of heart deaths on warmer summer nights, a new study suggests.

In England and Wales men aged 60 to 64 appear to carry a higher risk when the mercury rises overnight in the summer months, researchers found.

But the same effect was not seen in women.

Previous studies have linked deaths from heart or circulatory diseases, also known as cardiovascular disease – to hot spells.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ Open, sought to examine possible links between summer high temperatures at night and increased cardiovascular disease deaths among people aged between 60 and 69 years.

Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada decided to look at data from mid-latitude regions because these parts of the world have experienced a rise in night-time heat intensity in the summer months.

The academics examined almost 40,000 cardiovascular disease deaths among people aged 60 to 69 in England and Wales between 2001 and 2015.

They found that a 1C rise in night-time temperatures, compared with usual summer night-time heat, was linked to a 3.1% increased risk of cardiovascular deaths among men aged 60 to 64.

An increased risk was not found among women or men in their late sixties.

The researchers also examined 488 cardiovascular disease deaths in summer months in Washington State in the US.

They found that a 1C rise in heat was linked to a 4.8% increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) death among men in their early sixties, but not those over 65.

“In two mid-latitude regions, warmer summer nights are accompanied by an increased risk of death from CVD among men aged 60–64 years,” the authors wrote.

They added: “Considering the growing likelihood of extreme summers in Western USA and UK, our results invite preventive population health initiatives and novel urban policies aimed at reducing future risk of CVD events.”

Commenting on the study, Julie Ward, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: “This research adds to existing evidence that warmer temperatures during the summer can affect the heart, increasing the risk of health complications and even death in people with cardiovascular disease.

“However, this study is observational, so it can’t show us cause and effect. It also only provides data up until 2015.

“More research is now needed to understand why this small rise in night-time temperature affects men and women differently, and if this association is still observed in more recent years.

“Your body has to work harder in warmer weather to keep its core temperature to normal levels, putting extra strain on your heart.

“The most important things you can do to protect your heart during the warm summer nights are to stay cool and keep hydrated. Try to keep your home cool in the daytime by closing curtains to stop the sun coming in, keep a glass of water close to you at night to avoid being dehydrated, and wear loose fitting cotton-based pyjamas.”

