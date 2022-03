What the papers say – March 29

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers are dominated by reports Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was poisoned at Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star say the Chelsea FC owner suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning while acting as an unofficial negotiator. The papers also carry photos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Independent and The Sun claim Mr Abramovich’s skin “peeled off” and he lost his sight for several hours in early March while meeting Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv.

Tomorrow's front page: Roman Abramovich ‘went blind for hours and his skin peeled off’ after suspected poisoning at Ukraine peace talkshttps://t.co/HVPiOpsy8m pic.twitter.com/681Tm3mxTc — The Sun (@TheSun) March 28, 2022

The Times adds that Russian hardliners have been blamed for the suspected “chemical poisoning” of Mr Abramovich and two Ukrainian representatives. The alleged perpetrators are opposed to a peace deal with Ukraine which the billionaire is reportedly trying to broker, the paper reports.

According to The Guardian face-to-face peace talks are due to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday despite the alleged poisonings.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 March 2022: Ukraine peace talks resume amid claims Abramovich was poisoned pic.twitter.com/SkLMY8hVug — The Guardian (@guardian) March 28, 2022

Elsewhere, i reports a “row” between Boris Johnson and the Chancellor has gone “nuclear” over the PM’s desire to construct “six or seven full-scale nuclear power stations” at a cost of £100bn.

Tuesday’s i: Johnson and Sunak row goes nuclear #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SC9zW5vyli — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 28, 2022

The Daily Telegraph writes that people who attended alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office are bracing for an initial tranche of fines from Met Police.

The front page of today's The Daily Telegraph: Partygate fines to be issued from today#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for our Front Page newsletter https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/sKR8FmLPks — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 29, 2022

“Duke back on parade,” declares Metro in response to news that the disgraced Duke of York is due to make his first public appearance – at his father’s memorial service – since settling his sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports state pensions are set to rise by 7.4%.

Tomorrow's front page: Triple lock is back! Pensions set to rise by 7.4%#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2T2hu14mh8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 28, 2022

And the Financial Times splashes with a warning from the Bank of England chief that Britons are facing a “historic shock” to their wages because of surging energy prices.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday March 29 https://t.co/yjbp7aqZwP pic.twitter.com/PKrhDkOM9v — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 28, 2022