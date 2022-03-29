Andrew to accompany Queen to Philip’s memorial service and have front row seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Andrew to accompany Queen to Philip’s memorial service and have front row seat

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 11:01 am
The Duke of York will accompany the Queen to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of York will accompany the Queen to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke of York is taking centre stage at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial as he accompanies the Queen to the poignant occasion.

Andrew is travelling with his mother by car from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey.

The decision comes despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

It will be seen as a major signal of support from the monarch to her second son.

The Dean of Westminster is expected to escort the Queen to her seat when she makes the short walk from Poets’ Corner to the Lantern, with Andrew following behind.

The duke, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has a front row seat in the Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.

On his left will be his brother, the Earl of Wessex and Edward’s family, the Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across the aisle on his right will the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princes of Wales and the Queen.

Princess Charlotte to begin school
Princess Charlotte and Prince George will attend the service with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/PA)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and will sit behind the Queen.

Behind Andrew and Edward’s family will be Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.

Hundreds of people including nearly 30 foreign royals and scores of representatives from Philip’s charities are gathering for the special thanksgiving service in honour of the country’s longest serving consort.

It is a poignant occasion for the Queen to remember her husband of 73 years among family and friends, after the limitations imposed on the duke’s funeral during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal