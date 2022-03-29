Firefighters rescue curious kitten trapped in wall after six hours in new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Firefighters rescue curious kitten trapped in wall after six hours in new home

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 12:15 pm
Tubs the kitten had to be rescued by firefighters (Danielle Douglas/PA)
An animal lover had to call the fire brigade to rescue her kitten after he got trapped in her bathroom just six hours after she got him.

Carer Danielle Douglas, 22, was still preparing her home for the eight-week-old black cat when he vanished.

She said: “One minute I was watching him curled up asleep on the floor, the next moment he’d disappeared in to thin air.”

Danielle searched her flat in North Shields, North Tyneside, leaving treats and catnip to entice the kitten out.

Firefighter Paul Simpson with Tubs
Firefighter Paul Simpson with Tubs the kitten after he was rescued from behind a bathroom wall (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Only when she started to play sounds of a mother cat purring did the adventurous explorer responded from behind her bathroom tiles.

The little kitten had managed to crawl through a gap between the ceramic tiling and the toilet piping before going on a journey into the hollow wall.

Danielle said: “The resulting meowing was coming from behind the bathroom wall.

“I was beside myself with worry as I thought that the kitten would be petrified as he was just getting used to his new surroundings.”

She spent an hour trying to coax him back out in the early hours of Friday before she called the fire brigade for help.

Firefighters located the kitten from behind some plasterboard after removing some tiles and the bath panelling.

Tubs and Danielle
Tubs was located thanks to a recording of a mother cat purring (Danielle Douglas/PA)

Danielle has now named him Tubs, after his bathroom adventures.

Station manager Martin Farrow, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Throughout the working week our firefighters get dispatched to a variety of different jobs in the community.

“There’s never one day that is ever the same.

“This rescue of Tubs the kitten is a perfect example of how our crews use their training and judgment to assess the situation and resolve the matter, with this particular incident having a happy ending.

“It was lovely to see photographs of Tubs and Danielle peacefully reunited.”

Danielle added: “The firefighters were really gentle with Tubs and made sure that we were both OK before they left.

“They even did a safe-and-well check on my smoke alarms on their way out.”

