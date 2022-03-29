Queen, Camilla and Anne wear Edinburgh Green in tribute to Philip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Queen, Camilla and Anne wear Edinburgh Green in tribute to Philip

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 2:37 pm
The royal women in green (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The royal women in green (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It was a touching tribute to a much-missed Duke of Edinburgh as the Queen and senior royal women stepped out in Edinburgh Green for Philip’s memorial service.

All wearing the same shade, the monarch, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal sat in the front row of royal seats in Westminster Abbey, united in remembrance of Philip.

The duke’s official dark green livery colour was known as Edinburgh Green.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen in green with her scarab brooch given to her by Philip (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was used for his staff liveries – the duke’s page at the coronation wore dark green and silver – and private cars.

The monarch’s brooch was another nod to her late husband of more than 70 years.

She chose her yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Camilla, wearing her Rifles brooch, leaves the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Camilla wore her Rifles brooch in recognition of the moment when her father-in-law handed over his role as colonel-in-chief of the regiment to her in 2020.

Others in the congregation also wore dark green, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the effect Philip’s youth scheme had on her life.

Ms Sonibare, 28, said of her own colour choice afterwards: “I think it was just a crazy coincidence if I’m honest, but it’s quite nice, like we’re all in sync.”

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a high-necked black dress with white polka dots and a textured wide-brimmed black hat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]